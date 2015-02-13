Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Obama To Address Cyber Threats; Ukraine Fighting

By Korva Coleman
Published February 13, 2015 at 9:16 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama To Urge Companies To Share Data On Cyber Threats.

-- As Cease Fire Nears, Europe Warily Watches Fighting In Ukraine.

And here are more early headlines:

Blizzard Watch, Dangerous Wind Chills Again For Northeast. (USA Today)

After New Court Ruling, More Alabama Counties Issue Gay Marriage Licenses. (Alabama.com)

Several Killed In Bomb, Gunfire Attack In Pakistan Mosque. (Pakistan Today)

Boko Haram Militants Stage First Attack In Chad. (BBC)

Dresden Marks 70th Anniversary Of Allied Bombing. (Guardian)

Minnesota Orchestra To Visit Cuba Following Thaw In Ties. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Several Marines Injured In California Training Accident. (Time)

Small Yacht Causes Big Traffic Jam On Snowy Boston Street. (Boston.com)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
