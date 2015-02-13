Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Gary Owens, 'Rowan And Martin's Laugh-In' Announcer, Dies

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 13, 2015 at 7:05 PM EST
Gary Owens performs in a skit at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2008. Owens, best known for announcing "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," died on Thursday.
Gary Owens performs in a skit at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2008. Owens, best known for announcing "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," died on Thursday.

Gary Owens, the voice-over star known as the announcer on Rowan And Martin's Laugh-In, died on Thursday at his home in the Los Angeles area.

NPR member station KPCC reports that Owens parlayed his role on Laugh-In into a long career of voice-over work. KPCC adds:

"Owens hosted thousands of radio programs over his seven-decade career. He appeared in more than a dozen movies and on scores of TV shows, including Lucille Ball and Bob Hope specials. He also voiced hundreds of animated characters, recorded a comedy album and wrote two books."

Variety reports that Owens lent his voice to 3,000 cartoons, including Space Ghost, "Blue Falcon, Roger Ramjet, Powdered Toast Man and even Batman."

Owens was 80 years old.

We'll leave you with video of Owens' trademark one-hand-over ear delivery on Laugh-In:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta