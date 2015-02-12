Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

WATCH: President Hawks Obamacare In BuzzFeed Video

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 12, 2015 at 9:12 PM EST

BuzzFeed had a super serious interview with President Obama.

But, BuzzFeed being BuzzFeed, also got the most powerful man in the world to take a picture using a selfie stick.

Obama did it because he wanted young people to know that it's open enrollment time for Obamacare.

Here's the video, which has been watched almost 16 million times on Facebook:

Obama did something similar last year, when he appeared on Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns.

Here's that video:

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
