Top Stories: New Ukraine Truce; CBS's Simon Dies

-- Ukraine Cease-Fire Is Reached, Along With $40 Billion Aid Deal.

-- Bob Simon, Veteran OF CBS News And '60 Minutes,' Dies In Car Crash.

-- FBI Director To Address Law Enforcement's Relationship With Minorities.

2 Imprisoned Al Jazeera Journalists Freed By Egyptian Judge. (Al Jazeera)

Senate Poised To Confirm Ashton Carter As Defense Secretary. (AP)

Obama To Sign Veterans Suicide Prevention Bill Today. (The Hill)

West Coast Seaports Closing For 4 Days In Labor Dispute. (Los Angeles Times)

Illinois Reports 11 Cases Of Measles. (Chicago Sun-Times)

U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaker Rescuing Ship Trapped In Antarctica. (Tasmania Examiner)

3 Winning Tickets Sold In $564 Million Powerball Lottery. (AP)

