U.S. Says Ebola Mission In West Africa Is Coming To An End

Most of the American military personnel who were sent to help with the Ebola outbreak in West Africa will be back home by April 30, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"Over the past several months, the Department of Defense delivered critical life-saving resources, constructed Ebola Treatment Units, trained hundreds of local and international healthcare workers, and provided logistical support to humanitarian and public health workers who provided care throughout West Africa," Pentagon Press Secretary Rear Adm. John Kirby said in a statement.

He added that the U.S. will leave behind about 100 defense employees to continue to support the effort against Ebola.

The Wall Street Journal quotes defense officials saying that they believe the crisis in Liberia and Senegal has been contained.

"We are on a path to zero," one official told the Journal.

Kirby said that as the personnel return they will be quarantined and monitored for Ebola.

