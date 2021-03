Top Stories: Jordan Strikes ISIS; Taiwan Reviews Plane Crash

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Jordan Strikes At ISIS; Obama Said To Be Preparing To Request War Powers.

-- Pilots Of Doomed Taipei Flight Faced Problems With Both Engines.

And here are more early headlines:

French, German Leaders To Fly To Moscow To Discuss Ukraine. (Telegraph)

Heavy "Pineapple Express" Storm To Hit West Coast. (Los Angeles Times)

IMF Officials Offer $100 Million In Debt Relief To 3 Ebola-Hit Countries. (Guardian)

Australian Prime Minister Faces Internal Leadership Challenge. (New York Times)

Kansas Governor Will Reduce Education Spending To Close Budget Gap. (Kansas City Star)

Virus Kills A Fourth Giant Panda At Chinese Rescue Center. (South China Morning Post)

Canal Builders In Nicaragua Discover 15,000 Ancient Relics. (AP)

Obituary Jokes That Seahawks' Superbowl Loss Led To Man's Death. (Time)

