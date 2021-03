Top Stories: Nor'Easter Pulls Away; ISIS Demands Prisoner Swap

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Nor'Easter Lifts, Life Slowly Gets Back To Normal In Hard Hit Areas.

-- Jordan Says It's Willing To Swap Prisoner For Hostages Held By ISIS.



And here are more early headlines:

Attorney General Nominee Lynch Begins Confirmation Hearings. (Politico)

Israel Strikes Syrian Artillery Positions After Rocket Attack. (Reuters)

American Among 10 Dead As Gunmen Storm Libyan Hotel. (Washington Post)

Yahoo! To Spin Off $40 Billion Stake In Alibaba. (USA Today)

Mormon Church Backing Non-Discrimination Laws For Homosexuals. (Deseret News)

N.Y. Assembly Speaker To Quit Leadership, Face Corruption Charges. (New York Times)

Thieves Crash SUV Into Museum To Steal Gold. (Los Angeles Times)

New York's "Rent Too Damn High" Candidate May Face Eviction. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.