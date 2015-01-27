Top Stories: Winter Storm Hits Northeast; An Asteroid With A Moon

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Winter Storm Skirts New York City, But Still Walloping Northeast.

-- LOOK! The Asteroid That Flew Past Earth Had Its Own Moon.

And here are more early headlines:

Fidel Castro Gives Limited Approval To U.S. Cuba Rapprochement. (Miami Herald)

Survivors Mark 70th Anniversary Of Auschwitz Camp's Liberation. (Guardian)

Shots Fired At Civilian Plane Landing In Baghdad. (Wall Street Journal)

Crashed AirAsia Fuselage Search Halted; Divers Still Look For Bodies. (CNN)

Democrats Claim House Republicans Secretly Meet Benghazi Witnesses. (The Hill)

Keystone XL Pipeline Bill Falls Short In Senate. (Politico)

Minn. Police Offers Shot Just After Being Sworn In. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Facebook, Other Social Media Sites Briefly Down. (PCWorld)

Record Number Of U.S. Convicts Exonerated Last Year. (NBC)

