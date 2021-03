Top Stories: Northeast Blizzard; Hagel On 'Nonstop War'

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- From New Jersey To Maine, Northeast Braces For Massive Blizzard.

-- Hagel: Stress Of 'Nonstop War' Forcing Out Good Soldiers.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Attends India's Republic Day Celebrations. (USA Today)

Device Found On White House Grounds; Official Says Poses No Threat. (Reuters)

Mubarek's Sons Released From Prison Following Arab Spring Anniversary. (BBC)

Church Of England to Consecrate First Female Bishop Today. (BBC)

U.S. Gas Prices Fall Again In Last Two Weeks. (Bloomberg)

Hackers Take Over Website Of Malaysia Airlines. (Guardian)

Miss Colombia Wins Miss Universe Pageant. (Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.