Top Stories: Saudi King's Death; Japanese Hostages' Fate Unknown

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Saudi King Abdullah Leaves Behind A Complex Legacy.

-- Fate Of Japanese Hostages Unclear After Islamic State's Deadline Passes.

And here are more early headlines:

Yemen's President, Cabinet Resign Despite Deal With Rebels. (Washington Post)

Heavy Winter Storm On East Coast Forecast For This Weekend. (AP)

U.S., Cuba Conclude Two Days Of High Level Talks. (USA Today)

Ohio Man Pleads Not Guilty To Plotting U.S. Capitol Attack. (Cincinnati.com)

Obama To Address U.S. Conference Of Mayors. (AP)

Securing India's Capital Ahead Of Obama Visit. (Reuters)

Bomb Kills 2 In Eastern Indian Courtroom. (Press Trust Of India)

Liberal Theologian And New Testament Scholar Marcus Borg Dies. (Episcopal News Service)

Smelly Whale Carcass Surfaces Underneath Seattle Ferry Dock. (Seattle Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.