NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Obama's State Of The Union Speech; New ISIS Hostages

By Korva Coleman
Published January 20, 2015 at 8:16 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama, In Tonight's State Of The Union, Will Focus On Middle Class.

-- Islamic State, In Video, Threatens To Kill 2 Japanese Hostages.

And here are more early headlines:

Jury Selection Starts In 2012 Aurora Movie Theater Shooting. (Denver Post)

Water Trucked To Montana Town After Oil Pipe Leaks Into Yellowstone River. (Businessweek)

More Fighting In Yemen, Government Palace Briefly Surrounded. (Wall Street Journal)

U.N. Security Council Condemns Boko Haram In Nigeria. (AllAfrica.com)

Renewed Fighting Threatens Truce In Ukraine. (Time)

South Korean Activists Use Balloons, Send Anti-North Korean Leaflets Across Border. (Yonhap)

Voters In Zambia Choose New President. (AFP)

La. Gov. Jindal Insists There Are Muslim "No-Go Zones" In Europe. (NOLA.com)

Miss Lebanon's Selfie With Miss Israel Draws Beauty Pageant Fire. (CBC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
