Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: European Anti-Terror Raids Net Many Arrests

By Korva Coleman
Published January 16, 2015 at 7:48 AM EST

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- More Than Two Dozen Arrested In France, Belgium In Anti-Terror Raids.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama, Cameron To Discuss Cyber Attack Preparation. (BBC)

Kerry In Paris To Share "Big Hug" With French After Attacks. (Guardian)

U.S. Will Begin Arming And Training 400 Syrian Rebels. (CNN)

Pope Gives Speech In Manila, Urging Filipino Leaders To Reject Corruption. (AP)

Nigerian President Visits Area Attacked By Militants.(BBC)

Former Thai Leader Yingluck Won't Attend Impeachment Hearing. (Nation)

Mohammed Ali Hospitalized Again For Followup Care. (Time)

Az. Lawmakers Require Students To Pass Civics Exam. (AzCentral)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman