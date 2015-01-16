Top Stories: European Anti-Terror Raids Net Many Arrests

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- More Than Two Dozen Arrested In France, Belgium In Anti-Terror Raids.



And here are more early headlines:

Obama, Cameron To Discuss Cyber Attack Preparation. (BBC)

Kerry In Paris To Share "Big Hug" With French After Attacks. (Guardian)

U.S. Will Begin Arming And Training 400 Syrian Rebels. (CNN)

Pope Gives Speech In Manila, Urging Filipino Leaders To Reject Corruption. (AP)

Nigerian President Visits Area Attacked By Militants.(BBC)

Former Thai Leader Yingluck Won't Attend Impeachment Hearing. (Nation)

Mohammed Ali Hospitalized Again For Followup Care. (Time)

Az. Lawmakers Require Students To Pass Civics Exam. (AzCentral)

