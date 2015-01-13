Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

France 'At War With Jihadism And Radical Islamism,' Prime Minister Says

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published January 13, 2015 at 4:04 PM EST
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls delivers his speech during an homage to the 17 victims of last week terrorist attacks, at the French national Assembly in Paris on Tuesday.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls delivers his speech during an homage to the 17 victims of last week terrorist attacks, at the French national Assembly in Paris on Tuesday.

France's prime minister says his country "is at war with terrorism, jihadism and radical Islamism" but not with ordinary Muslims and their religion.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls said Islam, the country's second most common religion after Catholicism, "has its place in France."

After Valls' speech, lawmakers broke into "La Marseillaise," the national anthem, and applause. It came the same day that funerals were held in Paris for the victims of last week's attacks.

Valls' remarks came ahead of a 488-to-1 vote to re-authorize French airstrikes against militants of the Islamic State in Iraq. French law requires a vote every four months to extend such operations. (The lone dissenter, a center-right member of parliament, argued that the airstrikes were making the situation worse, a German web site reported.)

The two brothers who killed 12 people at the offices of Charlie Hebdo claimed allegiance to al-Qaida, while the man who took hostages and killed four people in a Kosher grocery store had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

France's airstrikes against the Islamic State in Iraq are part of a larger international effort against the group in Iraq and Syria that also includes the U.S. strikes.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur