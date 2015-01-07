Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deadly Shooting At Paris Publication; Congress Opens

By Korva Coleman
Published January 7, 2015 at 8:19 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- At Least 12 Dead In Shooting At Satirical Publication's Office In Paris.

-- New House Leadership Passes A Tax Cut 'Scoreboard'.

-- Gunman, 1 Victim Dead In Shooting At Texas VA Clinic.

And here are more early headlines:

Tail Section Of AirAsia Jet Found, Black Boxes Could Be Inside. (CNN)

Report: Syria Used Chlorine Gas Against Civilians Last Year. (AP)

Bitter Cold Descends On Central And Eastern U.S. ()

Obama In Michigan To Preview State Of The Union Speech. (Detroit Free Press)

Small Bomb Detonates Outside NAACP Colorado Springs Office. (Denver Post)

U.S. Steel Lays Off Hundreds Due To Falling Oil Prices. (Pittsburgh Post Gazette)

"The Interview" Is Sony's Biggest Earning Online Movie Ever. (Hollywood Reporter)

Police Recover O.J. Simpson's Stolen Heisman Trophy. (Los Angeles Times)

Time Capsule Buried By Revere And Adams Opened In Boston. (USA Today)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
