NPR Blogs

Top Stories: 2 NYPD Officers Wounded; Ex-Va. Gov. McDonnell Sentencing

By Korva Coleman
Published January 6, 2015 at 8:42 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Two NYPD Officers Shot, While Investigating Robbery.

-- Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell Awaits Sentencing.

-- Weather: Flooding Out West, Intense Cold To The East.

And here are more early headlines:

Penn. Survivalist Ordered To Stand Trial In Officer's Slaying. (Philly.com)

Funeral For Former N.Y. Gov. Mario Cuomo Set For Today. (New York Times)

Federal Mediators To Join Slow Talks Between Ports And Dock Workers. (Bloomberg)

Obama To Receive Mexican President Today At White House. (Wall Street Journal)

Afghan Military Officer Asks For U.S. Asylum, Fearing Taliban. (AP)

Israeli Legal Group Lodges War Crimes Charges Against 3 Palestinians. (Times of Israel)

2 Young Skiers From U.S. Ski Team Killed In Austrian Avalanche. (Slate)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
