WATCH: Full Video Of President Obama's Interview With NPR

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 1, 2015 at 12:26 PM EST

Over the past few days, NPR has been airing chunks of Steve Inskeep's in-depth interview with President Obama.

There have been pieces that touched on foreign policy, Iran, race relations and a future political climate in which the GOP will control both houses of Congress.

There's a lot there, and Obama talks about all of those topics with much nuance. So, below we've embedded the full 43-minute interview.

Yes, it's an investment, but at the end of it, you'll have a better understanding of a president who — with much controversy and amid strong political division — has made moves on some fundamental issues, including health care and immigration.

We encourage you to watch:

