'Rolling Stone' Asks Columbia J-School To Investigate Flawed Rape Story

Jann Wenner, the editor and publisher of Rolling Stone, says the magazine has asked Columbia Journalism School to investigate the editorial process that resulted in its flawed story about a University of Virginia student who said she was gang-raped during a fraternity party in 2012.

"We have asked the Columbia Journalism School to conduct an independent review – headed by Dean Steve Coll and Dean of Academic Affairs Sheila Coronel – of the editorial process that led to the publication of this story. As soon as they are finished, we will publish their report," Wenner said in the statement published today.

The Rolling Stone's story, titled A Rape on Campus, centered on allegations by a woman identified only as "Jackie." The magazine honored her request not to contact either the man she said raped her or the others who took part. Earlier this month, Rolling Stone said its trust in "Jackie" was "misplaced." It later changed its wording to say that it was "mistaken in honoring Jackie's request to not contact the alleged assaulters to get their account."

The admission came after other news organizations retraced its reporting and found discrepancies in Rolling Stone's story.

The original article spurred outrage and prompted University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan to suspend all of the school's fraternities until Jan. 9. The fraternities have since urged the university to end the suspension.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.