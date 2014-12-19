Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Obama To Hold News Conference; Cuba And The U.S.

By Korva Coleman
Published December 19, 2014 at 8:36 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What's Next For Cuba? The Headlines That Tell The Story.

-- To Finish Up Year, Obama Will Hold A Press Conference.

And here are more early headlines:

Pakistan Claims Dozens Of Militants Killed After School Massacre. (AP)

Ukrainian Leader Laying Groundwork For Possible NATO Membership. (AFP)

Utilities Agree To Clean Up Coal Ash In South Carolina. (The State)

Congress Outlaws Social Security For Former Nazis. (Newsweek)

Attacker Kills 8 Children, Wounds Mother In Australia. (The Australian)

Kilauea Lava Inches Toward Hawaiian Shopping Center. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

FCC Rejects Petition On Broadcast Use Of Washington Redskins' Name. (Politico)

Stephen Colbert Defeats Death In Final "Colbert Report" Show. (Variety)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman