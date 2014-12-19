Top Stories: Obama To Hold News Conference; Cuba And The U.S.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What's Next For Cuba? The Headlines That Tell The Story.

-- To Finish Up Year, Obama Will Hold A Press Conference.

And here are more early headlines:

Pakistan Claims Dozens Of Militants Killed After School Massacre. (AP)

Ukrainian Leader Laying Groundwork For Possible NATO Membership. (AFP)

Utilities Agree To Clean Up Coal Ash In South Carolina. (The State)

Congress Outlaws Social Security For Former Nazis. (Newsweek)

Attacker Kills 8 Children, Wounds Mother In Australia. (The Australian)

Kilauea Lava Inches Toward Hawaiian Shopping Center. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

FCC Rejects Petition On Broadcast Use Of Washington Redskins' Name. (Politico)

Stephen Colbert Defeats Death In Final "Colbert Report" Show. (Variety)

