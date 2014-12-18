Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Voices On U.S. And Cuba; Licenses For AZ 'Dreamers'

By Korva Coleman
Published December 18, 2014 at 9:13 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- New Era For Cuba? Voices From Miami And Havana.

-- Supreme Court Refused To Block Arizona Driver's Licenses For 'Dreamers'.

And here are more early headlines:

Boston Marathon Bombing Suspect To Appear In Court Today. (NBC)

Federal Judge Throws Out Ex-Players' Painkiller Suit Against NFL. (Bloomberg)

Temperatures Are Rising Quicker In The Arctic. (Time)

Russia Airs Provocative Ad Promoting Putin's Annual Speech. (Washington Free Beacon)

New York City Ends Solitary Prison Confinement For Teens. (WCBS)

Churchill Painting Sells For $2.8 Million At Auction. (Daily Mail)

