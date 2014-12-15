Top Stories: Australian Hostage Crisis; Anti-Kony Group Disbanding

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Live Blog: 5 Escape From Sydney Cafe After Being Held Hostage.

-- Organization Behind 'Kony 2012' Set To Close Its Doors In 2015.



-- Rare Northern White Rhino Dies At San Diego Zoo.

And here are more early headlines:

Falling Oil Prices Could Signal World Financial Uncertainty. (USA Today)

Winter Storm Pummels Midwest; More Rain Headed For West Coast. ()

Early Script For New Bond Film Apparently Stolen In Sony Hack. (Variety)

Building Collapse At Ecuador Power Plant Kills 13. (VOA)

Creator Of Modern Baseball Cards, Sy Berger, Is Dead. (ESPN)

Merriam-Webster Chooses "Culture" As Word Of The Year.(AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.