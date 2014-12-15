Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Australian Hostage Crisis; Anti-Kony Group Disbanding

By Korva Coleman
Published December 15, 2014 at 8:47 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Live Blog: 5 Escape From Sydney Cafe After Being Held Hostage.

-- Organization Behind 'Kony 2012' Set To Close Its Doors In 2015.

-- Rare Northern White Rhino Dies At San Diego Zoo.

And here are more early headlines:

Falling Oil Prices Could Signal World Financial Uncertainty. (USA Today)

Winter Storm Pummels Midwest; More Rain Headed For West Coast. ()

Early Script For New Bond Film Apparently Stolen In Sony Hack. (Variety)

Building Collapse At Ecuador Power Plant Kills 13. (VOA)

Creator Of Modern Baseball Cards, Sy Berger, Is Dead. (ESPN)

Merriam-Webster Chooses "Culture" As Word Of The Year.(AP)

