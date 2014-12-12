Dingell Admitted To Hospital, One Day After Casting Last Vote In House

Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in history, was admitted to a hospital in Washington, D.C., as a precaution Friday, one day after casting the final vote in his nearly 60 years in Congress.

The Michigan Democrat's office didn't give details on Dingell's condition, other than to say he was under observation and "resting comfortably." Dingell visited a doctor's office earlier this week, after he fell down and bruised his hip.

Dingell, 88, got an ovation last night in the House of Representatives as it neared the end of the current session. Earlier this week, his colleagues set aside an hour to pay him tribute.

For a sense of the historical perspective Congress will soon be without, we refer you to a recent story by NPR's Don Gonyea, who noted that the retirement of Dingell and Rep. Ralph Hall, R-Texas will leave the legislature without any World War II veterans.

Dingell "has served with one-quarter of all members of the House in history," The Washington Post notes.

Just after the recent Pearl Harbor anniversary, Dingell wrote this on Facebook:

"On this very day, 73 years ago, I sat in the House chamber as a young Congressional Page while President Franklin Roosevelt delivered his now historic 'Day of Infamy' speech. Here is a thorough account of my thoughts and reflections on that important day.

"I was honored to witness this firsthand, to then join the Army in '44 and serve during World War II, and to return home safely and be blessed enough to represent you in Congress for all these years. May God continue to bless us all and bless America."

After Dingell retires, ClickOnDetroit notes,"The job stays in the family Jan. 1, when 60-year-old Debbie Dingell is sworn in to replace her husband."

