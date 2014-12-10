Top Stories: West Coast Storms; Hong Kong Protests To End

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Officials Set To Dismantle Final 'Occupy' Camp In Hong Kong.

-- Parched West Coast Is Forecast To Receive A Drenching.

And here are more early headlines:

Time Names "The Ebola Fighters' As Person Of The Year. (Time)

Nor'easter Hitting New England; Wintry Weather For The West. ()

Judge Permits Prosecutors To Seek Stronger Pistorius Conviction. (BBC)

Michigan Gov. Approves An End To Detroit's Emergency Financial Status. (Detroit Free Press)

Israel Arrests American, Alleges He Planned To Bomb Muslim Sites. (CNN)

Former Miss America And Filmmaker Mary Ann Mobley Dies. (Variety)

Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton Injures Back In Crash. (SI.com)

Lost Sheep Wearing Christmas Sweater Returned To Owner. (Omaha World-Herald)

