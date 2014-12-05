New Protests March Through Miami, Target Apple, Macy's In New York
More than 100 demonstrators lapped Manhattan's Columbus Circle off Central Park, then held a die-in at a nearby Apple store, NPR's Will Huntsbury reports.
Protests also continued across the country, with demonstrators blocking a major causeway in Miami, marching from Yale Law School in Connecticut to a nearby courthouse, and blocking downtown streets in Providence, R.I.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Protesters handed out these demands tonight. #BlackLivesMatter #EricGarner pic.twitter.com/lMT9xdCQB2— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 6, 2014
Photos: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Cambridge and Somerville Friday night http://t.co/r0uKLzvbnP pic.twitter.com/5kUDbBW6FK— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 6, 2014