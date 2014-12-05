Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

New Protests March Through Miami, Target Apple, Macy's In New York

By Christopher Dean Hopkins
Published December 5, 2014 at 11:04 PM EST
Demonstrators storm the Macy's on 34th Street in New York on Friday to protest the Staten Island, New York grand jury's decision not to indict a police officer involved in the chokehold death of Eric Garner in July.
More than 100 demonstrators lapped Manhattan's Columbus Circle off Central Park, then held a die-in at a nearby Apple store, NPR's Will Huntsbury reports.

Protests also continued across the country, with demonstrators blocking a major causeway in Miami, marching from Yale Law School in Connecticut to a nearby courthouse, and blocking downtown streets in Providence, R.I.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Protesters pause for a moment of silence in the rotunda of the Missouri Capitol as others watch Friday during a gathering at the completion of a seven-day march to Jefferson City, Mo. a 130-mile walk from the shooting site in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Mo.
Jeff Roberson / AP
/
Protestors block an intersection with a four-and-a-half minute "die-in" Friday in the Chinatown neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen / AP
/
