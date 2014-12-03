Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kerry Meets Dozens Of Delegates On ISIS; California Rain

By Korva Coleman
Published December 3, 2014 at 8:42 AM EST
Takata Ignition Systems in Schoenebeck, Germany.
Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Storm Brings Much Needed Rain To Southern California.

-- Kerry: Coalition Offensive Against ISIS Having 'Significant Impact'.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Asks Congress For $6 Billion To Fight Ebola. (Reuters)

N.Y. Grand Jury May Make Decision On Deadly Police Chokehold Case. (New York Times)

Airbag Maker Takata Won't Issue U.S. Recall For Defective Equipment. (Detroit News)

Survivors Reflect 30 Years After Bhopal Gas Leak. (BBC)

Israeli Parliament Dissolves, Preparing For Snap Election. (Haaretz)

Senate Panel Holds Hearing On Domestic Violence. (USA Today)

Japan Launches Space Probe To Investigate Asteroid. (Japan Times)

Dozens Of Brains Are Missing At University Of Texas Research Center. (The Atlantic)

In North Korea, Only Kim Jung Un Is Allowed To Have His Name. (Yonhap)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
