NPR Blogs

#CrimingWhileWhite Opens A Prism On Police And Race

By Bill Chappell
Published December 3, 2014 at 8:19 PM EST

A grand jury's decision that a police officer shouldn't face charges over the death of Staten Island man Eric Garner has sparked anger and protests — along with a Twitter conversation about the idea that police treat people differently based on their race.

The hashtag #CrimingWhileWhite sparked a wide-ranging conversation Wednesday evening, as some people used it to describe their own peaceful run-ins with police and others discussed how those incidents differed from their own experiences.

Here's a selection from a very lively and interesting conversation:

