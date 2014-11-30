Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Missing Ohio State Football Player Found Dead, Police Say

By Camila Domonoske
Published November 30, 2014 at 8:06 PM EST

An Ohio State University student who went missing Wednesday was found dead Sunday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

The Associated Press reports that Kosta Karageorge, 22, was a senior defensive tackle on the OSU football team and a former Buckeyes wrestler.

Karageorge's mother told police he has had multiple concussions and sometimes experiences spells of confusion, and said he sent her a text on Wednesday "that cited the concussions and said, 'I am sorry if I am an embarrassment,' " the wire service says.

Earlier Sunday,The Columbus Dispatchquoted Karageorge's sister as saying that his family was concerned his disappearance might have been linked to a sports-related concussion he suffered a month ago. "We're very concerned that he's not himself and that he maybe doesn't know what's going on," Sophia Karageorge told the paper.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske