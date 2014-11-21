Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

The Raiders (Finally) Claim Victory, In Game Against Chiefs

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 21, 2014 at 8:18 AM EST

The Oakland Raiders finally claimed victory, in a home game Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And yes, that is news because the Raiders had lost their past 16 games. As CBS News reports, their last win was a bit more than a year ago — on Nov. 17, 2013. The network explains:

"The Raiders losing streak is currently the fourth longest in NFL history, behind the 2006-07 Dolphins (17 games), the 2008-09 Lions (19 games) and the 1976-77 Buccaneers (26 games).

"The 2008 Lions are the only team in NFL history that has ever gone 0-16 ..."

So, as you might imagine, the victory was gloriously celebrated:

As Deadspin points out, the Raiders were so excited that they even over-celebrated a quarterback sack toward the end of the game, which almost cost them a penalty:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta