Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Texas Education Panel OKs New History, Social Studies Textbooks

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published November 21, 2014 at 4:46 PM EST

The Texas State Board of Education has voted to approve the use of 89 history and social studies books across the state.

The 10-5 vote in the Republican-controlled panel was along party lines. The Texas Tribune has more:

"In total, they approved 89 products for eight different social studies courses that will be used in Texas public schools for the next decade. School districts do not have to buy products from the list vetted by the state education board, but many do because it offers a ready guarantee that materials cover state curriculum standards."

Critics on both the left right have opposed the books. Among the controversial portions are sections on climate change, Islam and the role of religion in the U.S.

The books will go out to schools in the fall of 2015.

Worldview Software was the only publisher to have its books rejected. Members on the panel cited concerns over errors.

The Board of Education also reviewed products in math and fine arts.

NPR Ed, NPR's education blog, is also covering this story, and has more details on the controversy surrounding the books.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur