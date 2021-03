Top Stories: Record N.Y. Snowstorm; Jerusalem Synagogue Reopens

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Historic Snow Storm Buries Western New York; Kills 5.

-- A Day After Attack, Worshippers Return To Jerusalem Synagogue.

And here are more early headlines:

Frigid Temperatures In More U.S. States. (NWS)

Federal Appellate Court Won't Block South Carolina Same Sex Marriages. (NBC)

Car Bomb Explodes In Iraqi Kurdish Capital. (Businessweek)

Hong Kong Protesters Break Into Parliament Building. (Reuters)

North Korea May Face Criminal Court For Alleged Rights Abuses. (Wall Street Journal)

Missouri Executes Convict For 1994 Murder. (AP)

Dozens Decontaminated After California Waste Plant Fire. (KNBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.