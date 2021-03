Top Stories: New Climate Agreement; Comet Landing Mission

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- China And U.S., Titans Of Carbon Pollution, Move To Cut Gases.

-- Comet Landing: European Craft Due To Make Contact Today.

And here are more early headlines:

Alaska Republican Sullivan Defeats Democratic Senator Begich. (AP)

Huge Fines Announced In Probe Of Foreign Exchange Currency Market. (USA Today)

Surprising Low Temperatures Seen As Frigid Air Moves South In U.S. ()

Women's Death Toll Rises In Botched Indian Sterilizations. (New York Times)

Supreme Court Hears Alabama Redistricting Case Today. (Alabama Public Radio)

Accused Kidnapper Back In Philadelphia Facing Charges. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

4 Americans Briefly Detained In Russia Return To California. (Contra Costa Times)

Mali Reports Nurse Is Country's 2nd Ebola Victim. (BBC)

Swede Wins World Series Of Poker And $10 Million Prize. (ESPN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.