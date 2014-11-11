Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: U.S., China To Lower Tariffs; Ferry Captain Sentenced

By Korva Coleman
Published November 11, 2014 at 8:18 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- South Korean Ferry Captain Sentenced To 36 Years.

-- U.S. And China Move Toward Ending Tariffs On High-Tech Gear.

-- Researchers To Attempt Robotic Landing On Comet's Surface.

And here are more early headlines:

Negotiators End 2 Days Of Talks On Iran Nuclear Program Without Deal. (Reuters)

Hong Kong Warns Protesters They're Risking Arrest. (VOA)

West Coast Ports Dispute Could Affect Holiday Shopping. (MarketWatch)

E-Retailer Alibaba Sets Sales Record For "Singles Day". (Bloomberg)

Hawaiian Lava Flow Burns First House. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Deliberate Flooding In Grand Canyon Is Flushing Sediment. (KJZZ)

Putin's Gallantry To Chinese First Lady Erased From Chinese Media. (Foreign Policy)

Obama To Award 19 Medals Of Freedom. (The White House)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman