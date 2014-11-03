Top Stories: Spaceship Crash Clue; Right-To-Die Advocate Takes Her Life

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Key Function Deployed Early Before SpaceShipTwo's Crash.

-- As Planned, Right-To-Die Advocate Brittany Maynard Ends Her Life.

And here are more early headlines:

1st Company Moving Into Reopened N.Y.C. World Trade Center. (AP)

Thousands Protest Burkina Faso Army Takeover Of Government. (France24)

Islamist Militants Claim Seizure Of 2nd Syrian Gas Field. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka Sharply Lowers Death Toll From Mudslide. (Colombo Page)

Former Boston Mayor Menino Lies In State In Faneuil Hall. (Boston Globe)

Daredevil Wallenda Walks Between Chicago Skyscrapers. (Time)

Sheep Herded Through Madrid In Annual Migration Tradition. (Times Of Malta)

Robots Disguised As Chicks Fool Penguins. (Popular Mechanics)

