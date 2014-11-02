Bringing The World Home To You

Kenyans Wilson Kipsang, Mary Keitany Take NYC Marathon Titles

By Scott Neuman
Published November 2, 2014 at 12:43 PM EST
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya celebrates on the finish line after winning the men's division of the 44th annual New York City Marathon in New York on Sunday.
Two Kenyans have taken the men's and women's titles at the : Wilson Kipsang with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 10 minutes, 59 seconds, and Mary Keitany finishing 2 hours, 25 minutes, 7 seconds after the start.

Kipsang, a former world-record holder, has now won in Berlin, London and New York within a 13-month span, The Associated Press says.

Keitany, a one-time London Marathon champion who was competing in her first 26.2-miler since giving birth to her second child in 2012, finished 3 seconds ahead of countrywoman Jemima Sumgong.

The New York Times says: "The pace was slow on a bright and chilly day. Blistering winds forced race organizers to move the start line of the wheelchair competition back three miles, to the Brooklyn side of the Verrazano–Narrows Bridge."

