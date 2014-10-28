Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Possible Vote In Eastern Ukraine; Hawaii Volcano

By Korva Coleman
Published October 28, 2014 at 8:45 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Planned Vote In Ukraine's Separatist East Gets Moscow's Blessing.

-- Hawaii Lava Flow Less Than 100 Yards From Homes In Pahoa Village.

And here are more early headlines:

Washington School Gunman Texted Victims Before Shooting. (Seattle Times)

Japan, North Korea Discuss Kidnappings. (Guardian)

Tropical Storm Hanna Breaks Up, Still Drenches Central America. (AccuWeather)

New Lawsuit Filed Against Makers Of Defective Airbags, Automakers. (BBC)

Obama Rallying Democratic Voters In Wisconsin. (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

Mexican Police Find Human Remains In Search For Students. (Los Angeles Times)

Launch To Deliver Supplies To Space Station Is Scrubbed. (Space.com)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
