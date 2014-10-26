Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Giants Take Down Royals 5-0, Now Lead World Series 3-2

By Camila Domonoske
Published October 26, 2014 at 11:44 PM EDT
San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner helped his team take Game 5 of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in San Francisco.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner helped his team take Game 5 of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in San Francisco.

Game 5 was a big victory for the Giants, who took the lead in the series 3-2. They're now one victory away from winning the title.

To the delight of the home crowd at AT&T Park in San Francisco, the Giants' Madison Bumgarner pitched a shutout, allowing just four hits. "Smothered" was The Associated Press' verb of choice for how Bumgarner took down the Royals.

The Giants won 5-0. The AP continues:

"Bumgarner struck out eight and walked none in improving to 4-0 in four World Series starts. He has allowed one run in 31 Series innings, an astonishing 0.29 ERA.

"Brandon Crawford drove in three runs and Juan Perez hit a two-run double for the Giants, seeking to become only the second NL team to win three titles in a five-year span.

"James Shields lost to Bumgarner for the second time, allowing eight hits and two runs in six innings."

As the game was happening, the baseball world received some somber news; it was announced that Oscar Taveras, a 22-year-old St. Louis Cardinals outfielder, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. Taveras and his girlfriend were both killed in the accident, which happened near his home.

Game 6 starts at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, back in Kansas City; it's being televised by Fox. MLB.com has a full schedule of games.

Update on Oct. 27 at 4:25 a.m. ET. Touching First Pitch:

In case you missed it, Robin Williams' children threw the first pitch of Sunday's game in honor of their father, who died in August.

Catching the pitch was Williams' close friend Billy Crystal. Watch the video from MLB.com:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske