Top Stories: Ebola In Mali; Man Attacks NYPD Officers With Ax

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mali's First Ebola Case In Current Outbreak Is 2-Year-Old Girl.

-- Man With Hatchet Shot Dead After Attacking NYPD Officers.

-- Frank Mankiewicz, Aide Who Announced Robert Kennedy's Death, Dies.

And here are more early headlines:

E-U Leaders Set Targets For Greenhouse Gas Cuts. (New York Times)

Lebanon Says It Won't Accept Any More Syrian Refugees. (Daily Star)

Japan Warns Of Activity At Volcano Near Nuclear Plant. (Reuters)

Navajo Nation Court Replaces Presidential Candidate; Election Delayed. (Farmington Daily Times)

Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against IRS On Tax Exempt Status. (Politico)

Lawmakers Call For National Recall Of Faulty Airbags. (USA Today)

China Launches Probe To Moon, Will Return Next Week. (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.