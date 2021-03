Top Stories: Hong Kong Political Talks; Pistorius Sentenced

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hong Kong Leader Hints At Concessions As Talks With Students Begin.

-- Oscar Pistorius Gets 5 Years In Prison For Killing Girlfriend.

-- Fashion Icon Oscar De La Renta Dies After Long Cancer Fight.

-- CEO Of Major French Oil Company Dies In Plane Accident.

And here are more early headlines:

Accused Indiana Killer Is Registered As Sex Offender In Texas. (CNN)

U.N. Warns Sex Violence Rampant In South Sudan, Children Targeted. (Reuters)

Report: Ukrainian Government Using Cluster Bombs. (Human Rights Watch)

China's Economy Grows But At Much Weaker Pace. (CNNMoney)

Wyoming Sam Sex Marriages May Begin Today. (Caspar Star-Tribune)

San Francisco And Kansas City Open World Series Tonight. (USA Today)

