Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Opera About 1985 Achille Lauro Hijacking Draws Protests At Met

By Scott Neuman
Published October 21, 2014 at 8:41 AM EDT
Protesters rail outside the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center on opening night of the opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" on Monday in New York.
Protesters rail outside the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center on opening night of the opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" on Monday in New York.

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani was among those who showed up at the Metropolitan Opera last night to denounce the production of The Death of Klinghoffer, which protesters say glorifies terrorism.

Chanting "Shame on the Met!" protesters, numbering about 400, said the performance of the 23-year-old opera was an affront to the memory of Leon Klinghoffer, a passenger on the Italian cruise liner Achille Lauro that was hijacked by members of the Palestinian Liberation Organization in 1985. Klinghoffer, 69, was shot in his wheelchair and dumped overboard.

The New York Times says: "Political figures, including ... Giuliani, joined a rally, several hundred strong at Lincoln Center, to denounce an opera that has become the object of a charged debate about art, anti-Semitism and politics."

The Associated Press reports:

"Standing across the street from Lincoln Center, Giuliani said he wanted to warn people that this opera 'is a distorted work.'

" 'If you listen, you will see that the emotional context of the opera truly romanticizes the terrorists,' he said."

The AP says "Monday's performance went on with a few orchestrated disruptions: Boos were shouted from scattered seats, and a voice kept yelling from a balcony, 'The murder of Klinghoffer will never be forgotten!' The evening ended with a standing ovation that drowned out any heckling."

As NPR's Joel Rose reported earlier this week, the opera, by minimalist-inspired composer , has been a lightning rod since its debut in 1991. Some accuse Adams of being anti-Israel. "But the opera's supporters dispute that. They argue that Klinghofferis a dramatic masterpiece that deserves to make its Met debut on Monday," Joel reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman