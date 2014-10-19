In Photos: Heavy Smog Doesn't Stop Beijing Marathon

Running 26.2 miles is hard enough.

Now imagine running them through the deep smog that often envelopes Beijing. That's what happened this morning as some 25,000 runners took to the streets for the 34th Beijing International Marathon, which begins at Tiananmen Square.

As The South China Morning Post reports, some runners sported masks. The People's Daily reports that things were so bad that some runners gave up.

Still, most runners finished. Girmay Birhanu Gebru of Ethiopia won the men's race in a respectable 2:10:42.

We'll leave you with a few pictures from the event:

/ AFP/Getty Images / Runners take part in the 34th Beijing International Marathon which began at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sunday.

Chi Ben / EPA /LANDOV / Runners with masks on compete in the annual Beijing Marathon.