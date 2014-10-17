Top Stories: Ebola Patient Moved; Hong Kong Demonstrations

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ebola Stricken Nurse Appears Well In Video.

-- Hong Kong Police Launch Dawn Raid To Dismantle Protest Site.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Criticizes Talks With Ukrainian, European Leaders. (NBC)

Monster Hurricane Gonzalo Sweeps Close To Bermuda. ()

Hawaii To Be Brushed This Weekend By Hurricane. (Central Pacific Hurricane Center)

At Least 29 Hikers Killed By Nepal Blizzard, Avalanches. (Radio New Zealand)

Opposition In Mozambique Claims Election Fraud. (BBC)

Pakistani Court Upholds Woman's Blasphemy Death Sentence. (New York Times)

Japanese Leader Sends Gift To Controversial Shrine, Angering China. (Businessweek)

Cambodian Genocide Trial Restarts Against Khmer Rouge Leaders. (Wall Street Journal)

Kayakers Block Australian Port In Environmental Protest. (Guardian)

"Old Ironsides", Oldest Floating U.S. Commissioned Warship, To Be Restored. (AP)

