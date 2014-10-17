Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ebola Patient Moved; Hong Kong Demonstrations

By Korva Coleman
Published October 17, 2014 at 8:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ebola Stricken Nurse Appears Well In Video.

-- Hong Kong Police Launch Dawn Raid To Dismantle Protest Site.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Criticizes Talks With Ukrainian, European Leaders. (NBC)

Monster Hurricane Gonzalo Sweeps Close To Bermuda. ()

Hawaii To Be Brushed This Weekend By Hurricane. (Central Pacific Hurricane Center)

At Least 29 Hikers Killed By Nepal Blizzard, Avalanches. (Radio New Zealand)

Opposition In Mozambique Claims Election Fraud. (BBC)

Pakistani Court Upholds Woman's Blasphemy Death Sentence. (New York Times)

Japanese Leader Sends Gift To Controversial Shrine, Angering China. (Businessweek)

Cambodian Genocide Trial Restarts Against Khmer Rouge Leaders. (Wall Street Journal)

Kayakers Block Australian Port In Environmental Protest. (Guardian)

"Old Ironsides", Oldest Floating U.S. Commissioned Warship, To Be Restored. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
