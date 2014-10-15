Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New Suspected Ebola Case In U.S.; Hong Kong Protests

By Korva Coleman
Published October 15, 2014 at 8:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Second Health Worker Tests Positive For Ebola At Dallas Hospital.

-- More Clashes In Hong Kong Between Police, Pro-Democracy Protesters.

-- Australian Novelist Richard Flanagan Awarded Booker Prize.

And here are more early headlines:

Court Backs Texas Voter ID Law; Says Too Close To Election To Change. (AP)

Hurricane Watch For Bermuda; Gonzalo Near A Category 4 Storm. ()

U.S., Russia To Share ISIS Intel After Kerry, Lavrov Meet. (New York Times)

Koreas Hold First High Level Military Talks In 7 Years. (Guardian)

Bergdahl Investigation Finished, U.S. Army Writing Report. (Reuters)

Mozambique Votes As Citizens Focus On Economy, Not War. (VOA)

Conn. Police Kill Man Who Stabbed Bus Passengers On Freeway. (WTIC-TV)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
