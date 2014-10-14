Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ferguson Protests; Vatican May Be Softening On Gays

By Korva Coleman
Published October 14, 2014 at 8:30 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police Arrest Dozens In Ferguson, Mo. Protests.

-- What They're Saying: Vatican's New Tolerance On Gays And The Divorced.

And here are more early headlines:

A U.N. Medical Worker Dies Of Ebola In Germany. (Telegraph)

Deadly Storms Cut Across Southern States. (Reuters)

Hurricane Gonzalo Veers Away From U.S. East Coast. ()

Hawaii May See Tropical Storm This Week. (AccuWeather)

Demonstrators Seeking Missing Students Burn Mexican Building. (Deustche Welle)

Hong Kong Police Take Down Protesters' Barricades. (Los Angeles Times)

N.H. Republican Lawmaker Calls Female Democratic Candidate "Ugly As Sin". (CBS)

Australian Leader Wants To "Shirtfront" Putin. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman