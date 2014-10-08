Top Stories: Chemistry Nobel Prize; Syrian Kurds Battle Militants

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Scientists Share Chemistry Nobel For Breakthrough In Microscopy.

-- Kurdish Protesters Killed In Turkey Amid Calls To Save Kobani.

And here are more early headlines:

FBI Asks For Help In Identifying Alleged American Militant. (CNN)

Federal Judges Overturn Virginia Election Districts, Order Them Redrawn. (Washington Post)

Federal Court Reviewing FBI's Secret National Security Letters. (San Jose Mercury News)

North Korea Admits It Has Labor Camps, Defends Rights Record. (Deustche Welle)

Boston Bombing Suspect's Friend On Trial For Lying To Officials. (Businessweek)

Pilot Dies In Crash While Fighting California Wildfire. (NBC)

Kenyan President In Hague To Face Charges In Election Killings. (BBC)

Do New IPhones Trap Hair? It's Probably Not #Hairgate. (CBC)

