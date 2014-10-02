Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: More Hong Kong Protests; ISIS War Crimes Allegations

By Korva Coleman
Published October 2, 2014 at 9:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hong Kong Police Warn Protesters Not To Occupy Government Buildings.

-- U.N. Report Details Possible War Crimes By Islamic State Militants.

-- Giants Send Pirates Packing In Elimination Playoff Game.

And here are more early headlines:

Hawaii Officials Test Patient For Possible Ebola Infection. (Hawaii Star-Advertiser)

Prosecutor Investigating Possible Leak In Ferguson Grand Jury. (New York Times)

Ukrainian Troops Battle Russian-Backed Rebels In Donetsk. (Businessweek)

At Least 47 Dead In Japanese Volcanic Eruption. (VOA)

Bankrupt Stockton Ordered To Pay Creditors. (AP)

Kurd Leader Warns Turkey Peace Pact At Risk If ISIS Kills Kurds. (Reuters)

Mexico Quietly Arrests Most Wanted Drug Lord. (CNN)

Tension At U.S. Episcopal Seminary As Professors Leave. (Religion News Service)

Artist Sculpts Huge Portrait On Dirt At National Mall In Washington. (WRC)

