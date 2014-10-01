Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Hong Kong Demonstrations; Islamist Militant Attacks

By Korva Coleman
Published October 1, 2014 at 8:41 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hong Kong Protesters Vow To Step Up Pro-Democracy Campaign.

-- ISIS Militants Reportedly Behead Kurds In Northern Syria.

-- Sen. Warren: We Need Regulators Who 'Work For The American People'.

And here are more early headlines:

Secret Service Unaware Armed Man Was Recently Close To Obama. (Washington Examiner)

Rescuers Recover More Bodies At Japanese Volcano. (AP)

California Mayor Fatally Shot In Domestic Abuse. (KTLA)

California Permits Temporary Gun Seizures From Those Deemed A Danger. (Los Angeles Times)

Atlantic City Fire Destroys Several Buildings. (CBS)

Study Says Seniors Fare Best In Norway, Worst In Afghanistan. (VOA)

Kansas City Royals Win AL Wild Card Game In Walkoff. (Kansas City Star)

