Michael Dunn Found Guilty In Florida 'Loud Music' Shooting

Michael Dunn, a 47-year-old Florida man, has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenager in the parking lot of a gas station.

This case dates back to 2012. Dunn shot and killed 17-year-old Jordan Davis after arguing over the volume of the music Davis was playing in his car. As we reported earlier this year, a jury was hung on the murder charge against Dunn and prosecutors decided to retry him.

CNN reports:

"Dunn's parents were in the courtroom for the verdict. Davis' parents, Ron Davis and Lucia MacBath, both let out a quiet gasp upon hearing the jury forewoman's words and then hung their heads and cried. Dunn did not appear to have an immediate reaction, but later, he turned around and somberly shook his head toward his father.

"Duval County Judge Russell Healey set a tentative sentencing hearing for October 17 but said he would wait until Tuesday to ensure the date worked for Dunn's defense attorneys.

"'This has been going on for two years, and everyone has acted graciously. I ask that you continue to do that,' Healey said before the verdict was read. 'Remember, we must respect the verdict of the jury. They did not volunteer to do this.'"

This case was elevated to national news, because of its racial dimensions — Dunn is white; Davis was black — and because it came a few months after George Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville reports that Dunn could be sentenced to life in prison over the conviction.

