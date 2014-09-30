Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Hong Kong Protests; Questions On White House Security

By Korva Coleman
Published September 30, 2014 at 8:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hong Kong Leader To Protesters: 'Stop Campaign Immediately'.

-- Secret Service Chief Faces Questions Over Breaches At White House.

And here are more early headlines:

Tremors Suspend Rescues On Japansese Volcano. (Kyodo)

Afghanistan To Sign Languishing Security Pact With U.S. (BBC)

Texas Hospital Isolates Suspected Ebola Patient. (Dallas Morning News)

Supreme Court Narrowly Blocks Today's Early Voting Start In Ohio. (USA Today)

SuperValu, Albertons Discover Second Data Breaches. (Bloomberg)

E.U. Says Apple Got Illegal Financial Backing From Ireland. (Wall Street Journal)

World Wildlife Population Cut In Half Since 1970. (BBC)

Russia Opens Genocide Trial Against Ukraine Over Russian Speakers' Deaths. (Reuters)

Mexican Man Has Largest "Harry Potter" Memorabilia Hoard. (Telegraph)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman