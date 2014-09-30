Top Stories: Hong Kong Protests; Questions On White House Security

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hong Kong Leader To Protesters: 'Stop Campaign Immediately'.

-- Secret Service Chief Faces Questions Over Breaches At White House.

And here are more early headlines:

Tremors Suspend Rescues On Japansese Volcano. (Kyodo)

Afghanistan To Sign Languishing Security Pact With U.S. (BBC)

Texas Hospital Isolates Suspected Ebola Patient. (Dallas Morning News)

Supreme Court Narrowly Blocks Today's Early Voting Start In Ohio. (USA Today)

SuperValu, Albertons Discover Second Data Breaches. (Bloomberg)

E.U. Says Apple Got Illegal Financial Backing From Ireland. (Wall Street Journal)

World Wildlife Population Cut In Half Since 1970. (BBC)

Russia Opens Genocide Trial Against Ukraine Over Russian Speakers' Deaths. (Reuters)

Mexican Man Has Largest "Harry Potter" Memorabilia Hoard. (Telegraph)

