Top Story: Hong Kong Protesters Rally Against Police

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Hong Kong Tense As Democracy Activists Face Down Police.

And here are more early headlines:

Japanese Officials Report More Deaths From Volcano. (Reuters)

Huge "King" Wildfire East Of Sacramento, California Is 89% Contained. (CalFire)

Tense March, Some Arrests In Ferguson Sunday Night. (St. Louis Public Radio)

Air Traffic Not Yet Normal After Man Set Fires To FAA Facility Friday. (Businessweek)

Afghanistan Swears In Ghani As New President. (BBC)

Modi To Meet Obama Today At White House. (VOA)

N.I.H. Treating Unidentified American Doctor Exposed To Ebola. (Politico)

Pennsylvania Officials Narrow Search For Police Shooting Suspect. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Nationals' Zimmerman Pitches No-Hitter In Washington's Last Regular Game. (Washington Post)

