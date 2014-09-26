Top Stories: Britain Weighs ISIS Airstrikes; Ferguson Protests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As U.S. Warplanes Hit ISIS, U.K. Debates Joining Airstrikes.

-- More Protests In Ferguson Follow Chief's Apology.

And here are more early headlines:

Ground Stop At Chicago Airports After Air Traffic Control Fire. (CBS)

British Police Arrest 2 More Suspected Terrorists. (Telegraph)

Taliban Reportedly Kill Scores In Afghan Provincial Capital. (Reuters)

Rain Helps Firefighters Advance Against Huge California Blaze. (Sacramento Bee)

Detroit Officials Regain Powers, Keep Emergency Manager As Advisor. (Detroit Free Press)

First Russian Woman Arrives At Space Station For Mission. (NASASpaceflight)

Apple Issues IPhone Fix For Its Previously Bungled iOS Fix. (CNET)

