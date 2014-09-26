Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Photos: Jeter Leaves Yankee Stadium With One Last Game-Winning Hit

By Christopher Dean Hopkins
Published September 26, 2014 at 1:11 AM EDT
New York Yankees C.C. Sabathia (left) and Brett Gardner douse Derek Jeter with Gatorade after Jeter drove in the winning run against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday in the final home game of his career. The shortstop is retiring after 20 seasons with the Yankees.
Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth, clinching his 1,627th regular-season victory with the team.
Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth, clinching his 1,627th regular-season victory with the team.
Julie Jacobson / AP
/
A grounds crew worker changes a base with Derek Jeter's uniform number on it during Thursday's game.
A grounds crew worker changes a base with Derek Jeter's uniform number on it during Thursday's game.
Elsa / Getty Images
/
Jeter heads for home on a hit by catcher Brian McCann in the first inning against the Orioles.
Jeter heads for home on a hit by catcher Brian McCann in the first inning against the Orioles.
Kathy Willens / AP
/
Jeter waits to bat in the first inning.
Jeter waits to bat in the first inning.
John Angelillo / UPI/Landov
/
Jeter waits to bat in the first inning.
Jeter gestures to fans from the field during his last home game.
Mike Stobe / Getty Images
/
Jeter looks on from the Yankees dugout in his last game at Yankee Stadium.
Jeter looks on from the Yankees dugout in his last game at Yankee Stadium.
Al Bello / Getty Images
/
Jeter throws on the field before the game.
Jeter throws on the field before the game.
John Angelillo / UPI/Landov
/
Jeter throws on the field before the game.
Fans take a photo outside Yankee Stadium before Derek Jeter's final home game on Thursday.
John Angelillo / UPI /Landov
/
Fans take a photo outside Yankee Stadium before Derek Jeter's final home game on Thursday.

Christopher Dean Hopkins
